AY Makun Announces New Movie “The Waiter” Coming Out This December

Nigerian comedian, actor, and filmmaker Ay Makun has joined the list of highly anticipated Nollywood movies this December with his new feature film, “The Waiter.”

Ay Makun is returning to the big screens this December 2024 with “The Waiter” since his last film, “Bad Comments,” was released in 2021.

Directed by Toka McBaror, produced by Ayo Makun Productions, and starring several Nollywood film stars like Deyemi Okanlawon, Brain Jotter, Regina Daniels, William Uchemba, Shaffy Bello, and many more, “The Waiter” will likely become a strong contender at the Nigerian box office in December.

The movie’s principal photography is ongoing, and its plot has yet to be revealed to the public.

“The Waiter” will join the December box office calendar, including big movie names. Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham, and Mercy Aigbe are all set to release their new films in December.

Having broken the record for the highest Nollywood box office in 2023 with “A Tribe Called Judah,” Funke Akindele is set to return in December with “Everybody Loves Jenifa” as well as Toyin Abraham and Mercy Aigbe will make a comeback with their movies “Alakada Bad & Boujee” and “Thin Line,” respectively.

