Unlimited Cocktails, Networking & Games! Here are all the reasons you should attend the Lagos Cocktail Week this October

Africa’s largest cocktail experience is almost here again! Lagos Cocktail Week 2019 (LCW) is set to take place from October 16th – October 17th 2019, at the Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel., Victoria – Island Lagos.

LCW is known as the place where cocktail enthusiasts and international drinks brands come together in a vibrant atmosphere of the cocktail village with highlights like a conference and the much-anticipated bar battle on the final day.

 Date: Wednesday October 16th – Thursday, October 17th

Time: 4pm till 11pm
Venue: Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos

To purchase tickets, call 0803-880-4264 or visit: www.lagoscocktail.com

This year’s edition promises to be extra special, as parent company of LCW, Eventi Cocktails, will be celebrating its 10th-year anniversary this month, and to commemorate this milestone, there will be new and exciting additions to the event this year.

“We noticed there is a huge gap in the cocktail industry, so the best way to fill this gap is through the Lagos Cocktail Week for bar attendants, entrepreneurs and interested personalities all over Nigeria to be trained by industry professionals,” Rawa said.

“This year, we are making our conference more educational with several seminars and workshops with practical sessions for participants,” she added.

These additions include: Specially curated interactive, practical workshops facilitated by industry professionals: Including DIY Photography, Food Pairing, DIY Decor, Pricing, SME Financing, Pricing, and more.

Seminars on forward-thinking topics: Including Coffee Lifestyle, Creativity & Monetization, Spirits Marketing and Marketing & Branding among others.

The Cocktail Village: It’s bigger & better than before! Brands showcasing include BOLS Amsterdam,  Fayrouz, Hennessy, Belvedere vodka , Smirnoff, Johnnie Walker , Gordons Gin, House of Angostura  amongst others.

The Bar Battle competition will take place as usual but the competition this year will have an international twist, as the winner will  attend the BOLS Bartending Academy Amsterdam, and also stands the opportunity to be their Local Brand Ambassador.

Also, renowned international hospitality industry practitioners will also be a part of the event.

The 2019 edition of the Lagos Cocktail Week is supported by The Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture, Balmoral Events, Eventecture, Zapphaire Events, BOLS Amsterdam, Fayrouz, Hennessy, Belvedere Vodka, Smirnoff, Johnnie Walker, Gordons Gin, House of Angostura, Business of Photography.

We are proudly supported by the following media: YNaija,BellaNaija, Silverbird TV, Ono Bello, Lost in Lagos, OloriSupergal, Pulse NG, ThisDay Style, Eat.Drink.Lagos, Media Room Hub, Modern Ghana, Schick Magazine, CoolFM, Wazobia, Naija Info, and 53 Extra.

 

