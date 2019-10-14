REDTV’s Red Hot Topics enters Season 5

It’s no longer news that REDTV’s Red Hot Topics is now in high demand with millennials constantly craving for more. Well the latest update is that the show has now dropped episode 5 with great promise of more rich and robust subjects.  The show which follows a panel of young people discussing current and relevant topics that affect everyday life has gotten very popular with enormous followers always waiting to catch the next episode.

 Every gathering of the 11 exciting, energetic, hot young folks,  features them openly and frankly touching on topics ranging from equality to infidelity, sex, relationships, honour, business and the choices we all must make.

 They ask daring questions, which they collectively, do well to thrash out, leaving viewers not only enthralled but also better enlightened on topical issues.

Produced on set in the brand new studios of REDTV, Red Hot Topics will defy the norms and break down all barriers. The boys – T.J, Ihechi, O.D, Tayo, Ola , Farouq and the girls – Lolo, Ada, Coco, Bukky and Ariyiike are stunning, stylish, suave and ready to talk. If it’s honest, they will tell it. If it is taboo, they will uncover it. But most of all, if it’s forbidden and unchartered, – they will go all the way and bring the heat!

 Speaking on REDTV’s latest series, Executive Producer of the Show, Bola Atta said ‘Red Hot Topics is a chat show that will change how people think and act, in a positive way. The conversations of the vibrant youths are as essential as they are interesting and engaging. The cast is fun, honest and fresh, all speaking straight from the heart, with no holds barred.’

 REDTV is a fast paced lifestyle channel that puts Africa on the global stage. Proudly powered by the  United Bank for Africa (UBA). The network is here to entertain and inform, with rich content that features the very best of Africa; focused on entertainment, fashion, news, design, music, sport, movies, travel and much more. 

REDTV collaborates with the most talented visionaries, creative minds daring to believe in a New Africa, putting together content that reflects it. Feel the Heat on REDTV.

 

 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Sponsor October 14, 2019

Unlimited Cocktails, Networking & Games! Here are all the reasons you should attend the Lagos Cocktail Week this October

Africa’s largest cocktail experience is almost here again! Lagos Cocktail Week 2019 (LCW) is set to take place from October 16th – October 17th 2019, at ...

Sponsor October 12, 2019

Bolanle Austen-Peters’ latest play, ’Man Enough’ goes on stage tonight in Abuja

Bolanle Austen-Peters’ fascinating play, ‘Man Enough’ will be on stage tonight at the Nigerian Export Promotion Council in Abuja. Featuring ...

Sponsor October 10, 2019

UBA Foundation’s National Essay Competition 2019 to reward schools with highest entries

UBA Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc., has commenced the 2019 edition ...

Sponsor October 10, 2019

Funmi Iyanda’s debut movie, ‘Walking with Shadows’ premieres tonight at the BFI London Film Festival

‘Walking with Shadows,’ a movie produced by veteran talk show host, Funmi Iyanda’s production company, OYA Media in collaboration with ...

Sponsor October 9, 2019

Daniel Etim-Effiong, Akah Nnani, Belinda Effah, Kaylah Oniwo and more stars in Bland2Glam’s ‘Power of 7’ Campaign – [WATCH]

What kind of jewellery do African men wear the most? If you said Bracelets, then you are so correct!  Nigeria’s ...

Sponsor October 9, 2019

‘Power of the Collective Voice’ to dominate discussions at the African Congress on Sickle Cell Disease

The African Congress on Sickle Cell Disease is the biggest prestigious conference that bring together government representatives, inter-governmental organizations, leaders ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail