REDTV’s Red Hot Topics enters Season 5

It’s no longer news that REDTV’s Red Hot Topics is now in high demand with millennials constantly craving for more. Well the latest update is that the show has now dropped episode 5 with great promise of more rich and robust subjects. The show which follows a panel of young people discussing current and relevant topics that affect everyday life has gotten very popular with enormous followers always waiting to catch the next episode.

Every gathering of the 11 exciting, energetic, hot young folks, features them openly and frankly touching on topics ranging from equality to infidelity, sex, relationships, honour, business and the choices we all must make.

They ask daring questions, which they collectively, do well to thrash out, leaving viewers not only enthralled but also better enlightened on topical issues.

Produced on set in the brand new studios of REDTV, Red Hot Topics will defy the norms and break down all barriers. The boys – T.J, Ihechi, O.D, Tayo, Ola , Farouq and the girls – Lolo, Ada, Coco, Bukky and Ariyiike are stunning, stylish, suave and ready to talk. If it’s honest, they will tell it. If it is taboo, they will uncover it. But most of all, if it’s forbidden and unchartered, – they will go all the way and bring the heat!

Speaking on REDTV’s latest series, Executive Producer of the Show, Bola Atta said ‘Red Hot Topics is a chat show that will change how people think and act, in a positive way. The conversations of the vibrant youths are as essential as they are interesting and engaging. The cast is fun, honest and fresh, all speaking straight from the heart, with no holds barred.’

