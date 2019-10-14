The YNaija Cover – Sports Special

A bright and entertaining friendly at Singapore’s National Stadium ended all square as Brazil and Nigeria played out a 1-1 draw. The Super Eagles took the lead against the run of play with Glasgow Rangers striker Aribo quick to react in the Brazil box lashing home in the 35th minute as Marquinhos dawdled.

Brazil were soon level shortly after the interval when Casemiro stabbed home the rebound after Maquinhos had headed off the woodwork. The draw sees Brazil now failing to win a match in their past four outings with the major concern from the Seleção perspective being Neymar limping off in the 12th minute of the action.

 

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Bernard Dayo October 12, 2019

The YNaija Cover – Saturday Special

Bernard Dayo October 10, 2019

The YNaija Cover – 10th October

Follow the links below to check out our latest stories: Recent data on sexual assault in Kaduna is a warning ...

Bernard Dayo October 8, 2019

The YNaija Cover – 8th October

Bernard Dayo October 7, 2019

The YNaija Cover – 7th October

Follow the links below to check out our latest stories The BBC Africa Eye exposé on sexual harassment in West ...

Bernard Dayo October 7, 2019

The YNaija Cover – Special Edition

Bernard Dayo October 6, 2019

The YNaija Cover – 6th October

Follow the links below to check out our latest stories: Here are the best Nigerian articles of the week

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail