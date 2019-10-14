The YNaija Cover – 14th October

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has finally declared a state of emergency on various dilapidated highways and roads in Lagos. And that’s why he makes today’s YNaija Cover. His spokesman, Gboyega Akosile, in a statement noted that Sanwo-Olu ordered the commencement of major construction work on the identified highways considered critical to reduce traffic congestion bringing pain to road users.

In addition, Sanwo-Olu said all the eight engineering firms had been given the mandate to immediately mobilise their equipment on sites and commence major construction works on the identified roads.

Can Teebillz really help Tacha rebrand her image?

5 Things that Should Matter Today: Jude Idada has won the 2019 NLNG Prize for Literature for his children’s book ‘Boom, Boom’

