The YNaija Cover – 14th October

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has finally declared a state of emergency on various dilapidated highways and roads in Lagos. And that’s why he makes today’s YNaija Cover. His spokesman, Gboyega Akosile, in a statement noted that Sanwo-Olu ordered the commencement of major construction work on the identified highways considered critical to reduce traffic congestion bringing pain to road users.

In addition, Sanwo-Olu said all the eight engineering firms had been given the mandate to immediately mobilise their equipment on sites and commence major construction works on the identified roads.

