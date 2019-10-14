Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Your shoe is nice!!! America: Thank you British: I appreciate Nigeria: Na 35k I buy am for Shoprite. — Obi Of Onitsha🇨🇦 (@cliqik) October 14, 2019

Twitter is a place where someone in JSS3 will advice people on how to Live in University, someone that is Jobless tell you that you are poor for earning N500K monthly. This App is proper Cruise, take it serious at your own risk. — King Nonny 👑 (@Zaddy_nomso) October 14, 2019

I struggle so much in writing Roman numerals, until I get to 159 Then it just CLIX 🙂 — 🍷 Daddy oyoyo (@Blaaq_ie) October 14, 2019

On my wedding day, if the DJ doesn’t play “African Queen” by 2baba as my wife makes her way down the aisle towards me, I’d withhold his balance. No jokes — AJ | Adonai (@mrmanhere_) October 14, 2019