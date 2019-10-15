If you’ve written #Tacha off, then you haven’t been watching the trends

Yesterday OAP Do2un got a first hand taste of the true power of the #TachaNation fanbase. Since Tacha was evicted from the house, there has been immense speculation on who she would eventually grant her first interview to, to talk about her time in the house and her controversial eviction. Since she announced that she would be represented by Tunji Balogun’s Billz Vizion, we’ve seen the PR machine around Tacha start to run, made by clear by the announcement that Do2dtun The Energy Gad would be the first person to interview Tacha on the 16th of October.

But Do2dtun was about to learn very quickly that even popular celebrities were not exempt from being held accountable for their negative tweets towards Tacha during her time in the house. Tacha’s fanbase is highly organized, with rumoured Whatsapp groups where agendas are discussed in detail and plans for action to ensure Tacha’s success are devised and implemented. Considered unworthy of Tacha’s attention, Do2Dtun quickly became the subject of a troll cycle, ridiculing his appearance, career and social media history. Those threats quickly devolved into death threats, at which point Teebillz had to interfere, apologize for the targeted harassment and salvage what is left of the interview agreement.

Where the rest of the internet has largely lost interest in the rest of Big Brother Nigeria Season 4 housemates, Tacha’s fanbase keeps growing and crystallizing their intent. According the Energy Gad, the interview will still happen on Wednesday, but at this point, everyone is duly warned that any Tacha slander will come with real and severe consequences. As much proof as you need for the naysayers on the true power of the Big Brother Nigeria franchise.