If you’ve written #Tacha off, then you haven’t been watching the trends

Tacha

Yesterday OAP Do2un got a first hand taste of the true power of the #TachaNation fanbase. Since Tacha was evicted from the house, there has been immense speculation on who she would eventually grant her first interview to, to talk about her time in the house and her controversial eviction. Since she announced that she would be represented by Tunji Balogun’s Billz Vizion, we’ve seen the PR machine around Tacha start to run, made by clear by the announcement that Do2dtun The Energy Gad would be the first person to interview Tacha on the 16th of October.

 

 

But Do2dtun was about to learn very quickly that even popular celebrities were not exempt from being held accountable for their negative tweets towards Tacha during her time in the house. Tacha’s fanbase is highly organized, with rumoured Whatsapp groups where agendas are discussed in detail and plans for action to ensure Tacha’s success are devised and implemented. Considered unworthy of Tacha’s attention, Do2Dtun quickly became the subject of a troll cycle, ridiculing his appearance, career and social media history. Those threats quickly devolved into death threats, at which point Teebillz had to interfere, apologize for the targeted harassment and salvage what is left of the interview agreement.

Where the rest of the internet has largely lost interest in the rest of  Big Brother Nigeria Season 4 housemates, Tacha’s fanbase keeps growing and crystallizing their intent. According the Energy Gad, the interview will still happen on Wednesday, but at this point, everyone is duly warned that any Tacha slander will come with real and severe consequences. As much proof as you need for the naysayers on the true power of the Big Brother Nigeria franchise.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Edwin Okolo October 14, 2019

Can Teebillz really help Tacha rebrand her image?

‘No leave, no transfer’ x Teebillz, that’s not something I’d thought I’d see in 2019. This was one of the ...

Edwin Okolo October 9, 2019

Khafi is proof there is more than one way to play the Big Brother game

Two weeks to the end of Big Brother Nigeria, Khafi Kareem was announced as the new co-host of the 2019 ...

Bernard Dayo October 7, 2019

The BBC Africa Eye exposé on sexual harassment in West African universities is what we need right now

It’s been a year since BBC Africa Eye’s groundbreaking documentary Sweet Sweet Codeine was released, receiving a 2019 Emmy nod ...

Editor October 7, 2019

Has Konbini bowed out from Nigeria?

French owned media company, Konbini showed up in Nigeria sometime in 2016, with deep pockets and a desire to take ...

Bernard Dayo October 2, 2019

Adele and Skepta’s dating rumours had men hyping the ”Nigerian penis,” and here’s why it’s problematic

Adele dating Skepta is, perhaps, the most random celebrity pairings we have had in a long time, as allegedly reported ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq September 27, 2019

Big Brother disqualifies Tacha from reality show over violence

Barely ten days to the end of the popular reality show, Big Brother Naija 4, 23-year-old Housemate, Tacha has been ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail