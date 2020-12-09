‘Untold Facts’ is back for season 5 with Kiki Mordi as new host

For its brand new fifth season, Untold Facts has tapped journalist and media personality Kiki Mordi as its host. Her predecessor Arit Okpo has been the show’s enduring anchor and all eyes will be on Mordi when a new episode is released December 12.

Untold Facts is the flagship web talk show from The Initiative for Equal Rights (TIERs) that prioritises conversations on human right issues which includes sexual orientation, gender identity/expression and sex characteristics. From the trailer released to herald the new season, Mordi brings on a range of guest to clarify, highlight, and address issues that affects persons who don’t identify as heterosexual and cisgender. This new season already potentially holds gems of myth-busting knowledge, so stay for the ride.