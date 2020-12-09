President or Resident? Buhari’s confinement to Aso Villa continues to reflect in everything currently going wrong

Different strokes for different folks, it is often said. But the kind of strokes President Muhammadu Buhari gives Nigerian folks through his administration of the country only leaves behind the feeling of perplexity, not exceptionality.

Nigerians have become accustomed to what Femi Adesina, a presidential media aide, defined as Buhari’s style. It doesn’t matter whether it’s a raging pandemic, economy-threatening protests, mass killing of innocent citizens or the grounding of millions of university students, the retired Major General is just insular, apparently removed from the reality of the hundreds of millions of Nigerians politically put under his watch.

Coronavirus: Briefing Nigerians is not Buhari’s style, says Adesinahttps://t.co/4XOgsurVea — Punch Newspapers (@MobilePunch) March 26, 2020

Even his party, All Progressives Congress (APC) is not left out. The last two National Executive Council (NEC) meetings including the one which held on Tuesday, December 8th were held at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja, much to the convenience of the president – despite the location of the party’s headquarters within the same Abuja.

The same situation also applies to state governors who now hold closed-door meetings with the president at the Villa.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the APC is currently holding an emergency meeting. PMB, VP, governors and leaders of the National Assembly of the Party are attending the meeting physically at the State House, Abuja while other members of the NEC are attending virtually. pic.twitter.com/uuFfQeiVhD — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) December 8, 2020

Therefore, when the House of Representatives summoned the President on Tuesday, December 1, there was a pervading sense of uneasiness as accusatory fingers were reportedly pointed at Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila for allowing such an idea to fly. The notion, it seemed, should have been the House appearing before President Buhari, not the other way round.

The @HouseNGR has summoned President @MBuhari over the recent killing of 43 farmers in Zabarmari community in Borno State.https://t.co/N0x8KqAia7 — EiE Nigeria (@EiENigeria) December 1, 2020

Nigerian Governors Don’t Want President Buhari to Appear Before Lawmakers on Thursday https://t.co/xKlzAhyW6j — ARISE News Feed (@ARISEtv) December 9, 2020

And unsurprisingly, news broke that the president would not honour the invitation of the lower chamber of the National assembly. The script is one which had been played over and over, and when public outcry becomes too loud to ignore, a pre-recorded speech is aired for Nigerians, in a manner that appears to rhetorically ask, “what else do you want after this?”

EXCLUSIVE: President Buhari cancels scheduled appearance before House of Reps https://t.co/0xMRH8fbpY — Peoples Gazette (@GazetteNGR) December 8, 2020

Insecurity is at an all-time high as Boko Haram leader, Shekau, continues to get bolder in claiming responsibility for insurgent attacks. Yet, military forces, despite multiple ‘technical defeats and bad degradation’ are no closer to suppressing terrorism.

Rather, it is accusations of opening fire on unarmed citizens, young and old, that deflect attention from a long overdue overhauling of the military leadership.

Meanwhile, the country is in its worst recession period in four decades, and the Buhari administration has the unenviable honour of overseeing two recession periods in just five years.

BREAKING: Nigeria enters worst recession in decades https://t.co/c2NkjGBgfM pic.twitter.com/oxnt5KEkEq — Daily Post Nigeria (@DailyPostNGR) November 21, 2020

The industrial action of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) had entered its ninth month and after series upon series meeting, nothing tangible has ensued except for fresh reports of the president finding it amazing that strike has gone on for so long.

It’s amazing ASUU stayed out of classrooms for so long —Buhari https://t.co/YZlM77nerC — Punch Newspapers (@MobilePunch) December 8, 2020

Now, more than ever, Nigerians want to feel the impact of the President they elected to Aso Villa. However, it seems they would have to make do with a resident whose confinement to the State House continues to trigger everything that could possibly go wrong with a country.

The nature of the current Nigerian leadership can be summed up by the rumours touting former president Goodluck Jonathan for a rerun in 2023. If the Jonathan that was voted out for the ‘change’ Buhari promised has now been deemed good, then…

2023 Presidency: ‘It Is Too Early,’ Jonathan Reacts To Rumoured Ambition https://t.co/yBcECTwl4i pic.twitter.com/QTWtaa9ogY — Channels Television (@channelstv) December 4, 2020

Over to you thinkers.