UPDATE: 2 killed in Barcelona van incident

Two persons have been killed after a van ploughed into a crowd in Barcelona’s busy tourist area, local police have confirmed.

The incident, which left over 20 persons injured happened on Thursday evening at the city’s iconic Las Ramblas area, which is full of shops and restaurants.

Police have classified the van incident as a “terrorist attack”.

The driver fled the scene and is currently on the run.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said he was in contact with authorities.