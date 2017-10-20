Use whatever weapon you have to fight corruption | Magu tells Nigerians

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu has said the fight against corruption is getting tougher.

Magu said this in Lagos on Friday during the sensitisation forum on the plan to launch “EFCC-Creative Youth Initiative Against Corruption; Corruption Busters”.

What Magu said:

He said the fight against corruption is not personal.

He called on all Nigerians, including those in Diaspora to join hands to fight corruption.

“The fight against corruption is becoming tougher. We cannot fight it alone. We want to mobilise everyone in the fight; the more people in the fight, the better.

“I am determined in the fight against corruption. I urge other Nigerians not to get exhausted. Don’t expect anyone to thank you for fighting corruption. It is a thankless job.

“Whatever weapons you have, use it against corruption. Use your strategic thinking; the fight must go on with or without me, it is not a personal thing.

“The press has a lot to do in this fight. If they do more, the battle would be half solved,’’ Magu said.