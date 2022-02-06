Top 10 best gift cards for Valentine’s Day

It’s the month of love, and with Valentine’s Day around the corner, you’re probably thinking about what to get your partner, family or loved one. I might have a solution for you, gift cards! Today, I’ll be telling you the best gift cards for Valentine’s Day.

There are lots of reasons why a gift card is a perfect Valentine’s Day gift for that special someone or even people.

What is a Gift Card?

A gift card is a prepaid card loaded with a specific amount of money that is used to purchase products and services from a particular store. They come in various forms, countries and denominations.

Forms of Gift Cards

Gift cards exist in two forms.

Physical cards: These are plastic branded cards issued at particular store outlets. Ecodes: They are also known as E-gift cards. These are digital codes bought online and sent to your email address or phone number.

Benefits of gift cards

They give you the freedom to purchase whatever you want. Most gift cards do not expire so they can keep them and use them whenever they want. You can resell them for cash.

Best Gift Cards for Valentine’s Day

1. Sephora Gift Card:

Is that special woman in your life a beauty enthusiast? This is perfect for her. With a Sephora gift card, they can purchase beauty products from the Sephora store.

2. Foot Locker Gift Card:

Is your partner a sneakerhead or a sportsman? A Foot locker gift card is the answer to your problems. With a Foot locker gift card, they can buy various products from brands like Nike, Jordan, Converse and much more.

3. Amazon Gift Card:

Amazon is a multinational company that deals with almost everything- ranging from books to appliances and so on. With an Amazon gift card, you are giving them the freedom to pick whatever they want from an array of categories.

4. Nordstrom Gift Card:

This is perfect if your partner, family or loved one has a knack for accessories and even clothing. Fuel their desire for fashion with a Nordstrom gift card this Valentine’s Day.

5. Visa Gift Card:

The best thing about Visa gift cards is that they’re accepted on any platform or store outlets that accept Visa. With this, they have an even wider selection of things to choose from for themselves.

6. Apple Gift Cards:

Apple gift cards are used to purchase Apple products like iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, iMacs etc. It’s the perfect gift for a tech-savvy person. A new MacBook is always a good gift for that special tech-bro or tech-sis in your life.

7. Google Play Gift Cards:

If the person you wish to gift uses an Android device, a google play gift card can come in handy. With this card, you can purchase apps, movies, books and more!

8. Nike Gift Cards:

Let your partner, family or loved one pick out their new kicks or Nike gear with a Nike gift card this valentine’s day.

9. Steam Wallet Gift Cards:

Is your valentine a gamer? A steam wallet gift card is perfect for them. With a steam wallet gift card, you can purchase games, downloadable content and game updates.

10. Restaurant Gift card:

Lots of restaurants offer gift cards, and they’re perfect for a cute date night or a friends lunch, brunch or dinner. Look for their favourite restaurants or any good restaurants around you and find out if they offer gift vouchers. A gift card from their favourite restaurant is guaranteed to put a smile on their face.

Do you want to know another good thing about gift cards? Although unfortunately, some stores are not available in Nigeria, you can trade your gift cards for cash in Nigeria using CARDTONIC APP. So, even if they can’t make use of the card, they can also get cash for it!

With gift cards, you can never go wrong this Valentine’s Day. You can thank us later.