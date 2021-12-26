Vendease hosted the biggest games festival and it was a blast! Here’s what you missed

What happens when you mix food, games and music? You get the Vendease Games Festival!

Vendease, Africa’s leading AgriFoodTech brand, held the second edition of its annual games festival on December 11 at Landmark Beach, Victoria Island. The event which played host to fun lovers who were looking to kick off their detty December in grand style had food businesses and partners of the company serving mouthwatering dishes and delicious cocktails.

Vendease is known for their monthly games night and came correct with over 200 games from top game companies including Bestman Games, TVP Games, The Games Plug, Bonos Ludos, Naija Champ and Game Culture for guests to play and win.

Lucky attendees went home with cash prizes including N100,000 in the FIFA tournament sponsored by Flutterwave, N50,000 in Squid Game sponsored by Wallets Africa and N100,000 team prize in the Isanja Game Tournament sponsored by CredPal.

After the games was the turn-up and with a DJ set, the atmosphere was lit! The music policy was masterfully curated by Nigeria’s finest including DJ Consequence, Crowd Kontroller, Smallz The DJ, Maze x Mxtreme, Wanni x Handi, DJ Titanium and Sigag Lauren.

This is Vendease’s second edition of the annual games festival powered by Flutterwave with support from Trace TV and The Observatory. We cannot wait to see what they have planned next year.

Follow @vendeaseafrica on all social media platforms for more!

Check out pictures from the event:

C:\Users\User\Downloads\IMG_1989.jpg

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Omoleye Omoruyi December 16, 2021

Love&Light Fest ’21: Update from the Streets

We don tell you, e don happen! Love&Light was a hit! Back to back! From the Bespoke Poet A4 to ...

Omoleye Omoruyi December 6, 2021

Street Church: sharing love, spreading light

How many times has the famous yellow square design crossed your screen in the past 6 months? How many times ...

Omoleye Omoruyi November 16, 2021

TASCK/OSIWA announces its 2021 Ignite Conference themed “Hitting Rock Bottom: Finding Our Way Back Up”

TASCK, in collaboration with the Open Society Initiative For West Africa (OSIWA) has announced its bi-annual conference themed “Hitting Rock ...

Editor November 12, 2021

Fuji: A Opera presents “Fuji is Art” in collaboration with the Lagos government and LASPARK

Fuji: A Opera returns with an exhibition of Fuji-themed digital artworks by 24-year-old Nigerian digital artist, Bidemi Tata. Fuji is ...

Editor October 30, 2021

TECNO partners with EbonyLife Creative Academy to offer up to ₦1 million in prizes for Nigerian content creators

Premium smartphone manufacturer TECNO has announced an exciting competition for content creators in Nigeria, in partnership with the EbonyLife Creative ...

Editor October 29, 2021

Pheelz, Rema, Dj Kaywise, more nominated for 6th edition of The Beatz Awards

The Beatz Awards announces nominees for the sixth edition of her event, as music producers, songwriters, mixing and mastering engineers, ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail