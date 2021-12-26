Vendease hosted the biggest games festival and it was a blast! Here’s what you missed

What happens when you mix food, games and music? You get the Vendease Games Festival!

Vendease, Africa’s leading AgriFoodTech brand, held the second edition of its annual games festival on December 11 at Landmark Beach, Victoria Island. The event which played host to fun lovers who were looking to kick off their detty December in grand style had food businesses and partners of the company serving mouthwatering dishes and delicious cocktails.

Vendease is known for their monthly games night and came correct with over 200 games from top game companies including Bestman Games, TVP Games, The Games Plug, Bonos Ludos, Naija Champ and Game Culture for guests to play and win.

Lucky attendees went home with cash prizes including N100,000 in the FIFA tournament sponsored by Flutterwave, N50,000 in Squid Game sponsored by Wallets Africa and N100,000 team prize in the Isanja Game Tournament sponsored by CredPal.

After the games was the turn-up and with a DJ set, the atmosphere was lit! The music policy was masterfully curated by Nigeria’s finest including DJ Consequence, Crowd Kontroller, Smallz The DJ, Maze x Mxtreme, Wanni x Handi, DJ Titanium and Sigag Lauren.

This is Vendease’s second edition of the annual games festival powered by Flutterwave with support from Trace TV and The Observatory. We cannot wait to see what they have planned next year.

Follow @vendeaseafrica on all social media platforms for more!

Check out pictures from the event: