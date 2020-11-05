Watch the teaser for the ‘New Money’ sequel, ‘Quam’s Money’ coming to cinemas December 11

Two years after the release New Money, Inkblot Productions in collaboration with FilmOne and House 21 today announced that Quam’s Money: an action-comedy featuring Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana, Nse Ikpe Etim, Williams Uchemba and Toni Tones will debut in cinemas nationwide on December 11, 2020.

Written by Chinaza Onuzo (The Arbitration, The Set Up and Love Is War) and directed by Kayode Kasum (Sugar Rush, Fate of Alakada), Quam’s Money follows the adventures of security guard-turned-millionaire ‘Quam’ played by Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana as he navigates the world with his newfound wealth.

The star-studded movie features some of Nollywood’s favourites including, Jemima Osunde, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Michelle Dede, Kabiri Fubara and Buchi Ojeh.

Watch the teaser below: