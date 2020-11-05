Watch the teaser for the ‘New Money’ sequel, ‘Quam’s Money’ coming to cinemas December 11

Quam's Money

Two years after the release New Money, Inkblot Productions in collaboration with FilmOne and House 21 today announced  that Quam’s Money: an action-comedy featuring Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana, Nse Ikpe Etim, Williams Uchemba and Toni Tones will debut in cinemas nationwide on December 11, 2020.

Written by Chinaza Onuzo (The Arbitration, The Set Up and Love Is War) and directed by Kayode Kasum (Sugar Rush, Fate of Alakada), Quam’s Money follows the adventures of security guard-turned-millionaire ‘Quam’ played by Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana as he navigates the world with his newfound wealth.

The star-studded movie features some of Nollywood’s favourites including, Jemima Osunde, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Michelle Dede, Kabiri Fubara and Buchi Ojeh.

Watch the teaser below:

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq November 4, 2020

The Eastern Nigeria International Film Festival (ENIFF) 2020 kicks off this week and here’s how you can join

All is set for the inaugural edition of Eastern Nigeria International Film Festival (ENIFF). November 4 – 7, 2020.Registration is completely FREE, register at www.eniff.org/register

Chinedu Okafor November 2, 2020

My dreaded story with the Nigerian Police Force | Part one

“I’m a pretty lucky guy.” The police are your friend. Well, at least that’s what every Nigrian is told, however, ...

Op-ed Editor November 2, 2020

‘I was arrested multiple times for fraud,’ Toyin Subair, HiTV founder tells #WithChude

On this week’s episode of #WithChude, Media and Entertainment entrepreneur and investor, Toyin Subair, opens up to host and founder ...

Op-ed Editor October 31, 2020

Nollywood filmmaker charges producers to churn out constructive content

Nigerian filmmaker, Adekunle “Nodash” Adejuyigbe has cautioned producers to be wary of the kind of content they dish out to ...

Op-ed Editor October 31, 2020

Funmi Iyanda’s ‘Public Eye’ debuts on Television this Sunday

Nigeria is bleeding. The nation is on the precipice of a revolution sparked by outrage and pain. How do we ...

Op-ed Editor October 28, 2020

“People who were not even interested in the protests sent me threats” – Amara the Lesbian reveals on #WithChude

On the final episode of a weeklong special series of #WithChude, documenting the #EndSARS protests, YouTuber and outspoken queer activist, ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail