INEC’s early voter registration is a good sign, but there are issues

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Wednesday, announced that the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise will commence in the first quarter of 2021 ahead of the 2023 general election. The announcement was made by the Chairman of the Electoral body, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, during a budget defence session with the Senate Committee on INEC.

The proposed early commencement of voter registration is a good sign, coming shortly after the #EndSARS protest which indicates that the effort of the youth is gradually paying off. This increases faith in a new Nigeria that may emerge in the near future with the new development.

There are, however, concerns about the tedious process Nigerians often have to undergo during the voter registration exercise; which constitutes part of the reasons why some Nigerians end up getting disenfranchised at the end of the day.

The long queues, for instance, is one of the reasons why some Nigerians would rather stay back home and miss out in the registration exercise. Many Nigerians have complained about how their efforts to partake in the last voter registration exercise yielded no fruit as they had to eventually return home due to the long queues; while some prefer not to register at all for the same reason. Many others, who were able to register, also complained about how long they had to wait before they could register.

Another issue Nigerians complain about is the stressful process of travelling across states to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC). In the last general election, some people were disenfranchised because they could not obtain their PVC as they had relocated from their registered polling centres. 

The pattern of obtaining PVCs and casting votes at designated polling units is a problem that INEC needs to address before the 2023 general elections to ensure that the voting process is hitch-free. Even though INEC has made provision for Nigerians to transfer their PVCs upon relocation from their registered polling centres, it is not enough to address the issues the Nigerian electorates are grappling with. Other issues must be addressed as well to make the registration and voting process smoother.

The electoral body can leverage technology to make the voter registration process easier. Online registration, for instance, will make the registration process smoother and faster because people will be able to register from the comfort of their homes and the issue of long queues would be solved. INEC may also consider doing the main registration online with a follow-up verification at the accredited INEC centres.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Uroupa Kiakubu November 5, 2020

Stopping Buhari’s medical tourism may lead to improved healthcare

The Senate Thursday, reportedly issued a strong warning to State House Officials to stop President Muhammadu Buhari from embarking on medical tourism. ...

Ayọ̀délé Ìbíyẹmí November 5, 2020

Nigeria’s debt profile is a problem for the country’s future

Like many third world countries, Nigeria is enmeshed in a mountain of debt to financing corporations and international finance agencies. ...

Ayọ̀délé Ìbíyẹmí November 5, 2020

Why FG’s planned VAT rate increase will do more harm than good

As part of the Federal Government’s revenue generation plan, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, ...

Uroupa Kiakubu November 5, 2020

#SayNoToSocialMediaBill: Why we must resist moves to stifle voices

The #EndSARS campaign – a protest like non-other in the history of Nigeria; has reawakened Nigerian politicians’ attempts to censor ...

Kola Muhammed November 5, 2020

How the ICC investigations can help the #EndSARS movement

A lot has transpired in the course of getting justice for victims of the #EndSARS movement. From what started as ...

Chinedu Okafor November 4, 2020

#AmericaDecides exposes the obvious flaws in our electoral process

If you have been paying attention to current events all over the world since this past week, you no doubt ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail