We have concluded plans to defeat Buhari in 2019 – Makarfi

The Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmed Makarfi in an interview with Punch Sunday, refuted claims that Raymond Dokpesi and his cohorts were used by the party to break-up the newly registered party, Advanced People’s Democratic Alliance (APDA).

He said, “I don’t even know who the chairman of APDA is. As a matter of fact, the promoter of APDA, as far as I know, has always been Dokpesi. He is the one that has been communicating with the PDP in terms of a possible alliance since they got registered. Before the defection, we told him (Dokpesi) that our only choice remains the PDP. They got registered and went their way. An alliance with them could be possible along the line, especially with other political parties we are in talks with. We are open to an alliance with any party that is positive. The All Progressives Congress is in power so they don’t need an alliance. I don’t know the internal politics of the party. I am not in a position to talk about the internal wrangling there. In politics, sometimes, it is one leg in and one leg out until some politicians are sure where the pendulum is swinging. Some people were not so confident that the PDP would win at the Supreme Court in the way we did. Many were apprehensive. Dokpesi and others would be welcomed back to the PDP.”

When asked how far he is going to make sure Ali Modu Sheriff remains in the PDP, he said, “It is his choice”.

On plans to woo former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Senate President Bukola Saraki, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Speaker Yakubu Dogara and a host of others back to the party, he said, “There is a plan to mobilise many people. We inaugurated the peace committee at the national and zonal levels and we have given them terms of reference to their work in terms of reconciliation and mobilisation. We hope they succeed in wooing these people back to the PDP.”

For 2019 Presidential elections, Makarfi said, “the PDP will field a strong candidate from the North to face (President Muhammadu) Buhari or whoever the APC presents. Buhari must go in 2019. I honestly don’t see him winning a second term because we have concluded plans to defeat the APC in 2019. I believe the PDP will win that presidential election once we field a good candidate.”