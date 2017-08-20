[The Church Blog] Don Moen, Nathaniel Bassey, others to minister at Holy Ghost Convention 2017

The Holy Ghost Convention is an International Christian Conference convened yearly by Bishop Wale Oke since 1982, in Ibadan Nigeria under the leadership of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries.



This year’s edition – the 35th edition in the history of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries headlines various anointed music minstrels like Don Moen, Nathaniel Bassey, Big Bolaji, Bola Are, Yomi Ajayi, Panam Percy Paul, Chioma Jesus, Tope Alabi, Moji Alawiye and other men of God both within and outside this country.

Peep this special invitation from Don Moen

Join Don Moen at the Holy Ghost Convention this year. #100MillionSoulsForChrist A post shared by Holy Ghost Convention (@hgclive) on Aug 18, 2017 at 5:25am PDT

The event is scheduled to hold between August 27, 2017, to September 3, 2017, at Garden of Victory, Old Ife Road Ibadan with several sessions kicking off at 6am, 9am, 12pm and 4pm respectively.

The highlight of the event which is the Holy Ghost Night is scheduled to hold on Friday, 1st of September, 2017 at The Liberty stadium, Ring Road, Ibadan by 7pm.

This one week long event always features the Grand Opening Rally, Morning Glory, Evening Miracle Rally, Teaching & Impartation, Youth Rally, Specialized Seminars, Special Signs & Wonders Night, Special Musical Cantata, Power Encounter & Anointing Service, Final Rally amongst other activities that promises to engage its participants from start to finish.

See you there.