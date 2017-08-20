Why I don’t have too many friends in the industry – Burna Boy

Nigerian Singer, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, in an interview with Punch Sunday, said the reason he does not have too many friends in the music industry is because the truth sounds odd to so many in the industry.

It is in that light that he said he likes to say things like they are, and also not involving himself in the politicking in the industry.

He said, “I am someone who calls a spade a spade. I say it as I see it, and I don’t like to sugarcoat things. I believe in being real and I don’t have time for industry politics. There is a lot of fakeness in the industry; people say one thing, yet they mean another. For me, I wouldn’t say anything behind your back. I would say whatever I want to say right to your face, and that’s the end. I believe in expressing myself immediately and after that, it’s over; I move on. But in this industry, if you speak the truth, you begin to look like the odd one out and that’s not cool. That’s why I don’t have lots of friends in the industry because I like to keep to myself.”