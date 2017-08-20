[The Music Blog] Dammy Krane: free man or jailbird?

Dammy Krane‘s troubles with private American airline, TapJets seem to have come to an end momentarily, but the horizon is far from clear.

Earlier last week, Davido, a friend to the accused singer announced that Krane was now a free man via his SnapChat, and to confirm, Krane himself took to social media to thank God for the freedom, announce a single he purportedly wrote in jail amongst other things. Dammy Krane was arrested in June on charges of credit card fraud and grand theft and his supposed exoneration comes after several theories about the arrest and the details of his incarceration sent the media into a frenzy.

However, barely two days after the release, TapJet’s head of security Mr Konstantine has released a statement saying Dammy Krane‘s freedom may only be temporary as the court requires a 180-day wait period for full charges to be brought up against the singer. According to Konstantine, Dammy Krane‘s Nigerian accomplice, Chukwuebuka Ilochonwu, is already cooperating with the police. It’s unclear if TapJets will be bringing fresh charges against the singer or simply investigate the old charges till there is enough proof to indict Dammy Krane, but a 180 day wait period gives plenty of time for more information to be released to the media.

Dammy Krane may be free to walk and breath freely now, but this is far from over. After all, Mr Konstantine made sure to note in his statement that Dammy Krane’s court file merely says “no action” instead of “not guilty”. Technically this means there is no formal confirmation of his innocence and therefore no guarantee for his freedom.