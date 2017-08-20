“Once I deliver the refinery, I will go after Arsenal”, “You are a braveheart…” | Read our top 10 quotes from last week

Traditional rulers bantering, harsh words for the Nigerian government on its attitude towards the education of Nigerians, ecstasy about Buhari’s return and “why is Anthony Scaramucci even still talking”?

But first, let’s open the floor to the top 10 quotes from the past week with something to motivate you as uttered by Aliko Dangote:

“Once I deliver the refinery, I will go after Arsenal. Even when Arsenal isn’t doing well I still stick by them. It’s a great team, well-run. It could be run better, so I will be there. I will wait. Even if things change I will take it and make the difference going forward.”

–Aliko Dangote opening up to Bloomberg on his medium term goals. #Gooner

“I’m extremely happy that the President is back in good health.”

–Professor Osinbajo speaking the mind of a great many Nigerians as he received President Buhari at the Abuja airport yesterday.

“If you fail at the first hurdle, you go again – (he) knew from my side I was ready for a rematch, making it clear that if he wants to go again, we’ll go again. With Klitschko, we weren’t hearing too much, so I just thought he was 50-50, but I had a feeling he might not fight again.

-Anthony Joshua on how disappointed he was about not getting a rematch with Klitschko.

“The APC government is not clueless. It is on course to creating an inclusive and broad based economy that offers opportunities and jobs to all our people”

–APC leaders downplayed concerns in some quarters about the cluelessness of the current administration.

“You are a braveheart who took one for your country. Ameyo, we really don’t deserve you. Forever we remain indebted & commit to keep building.”

–Professor Isaac Adewole gave his tribute to the great Dr Stella Adadevoh on the occasion of her 3-year remembrance.

“I applaud Gen. McMaster for calling it out for what it is. It’s actually terrorism. Whether it’s domestic or international terrorism, with the moral authority of the presidency, you have to call that stuff out.”

It took Anthony Scaramucci more than ten days to start criticising the Trump administration as he weighed in on the horrible lack of outrage to neo-Nazi supporters and White supremacists by the American president.

“Our great country has been divided for decades. Sometimes you need protest in order to heal, and we will heal, and be stronger than ever before! I want to applaud the many protesters in Boston who are speaking out against bigotry and hate. Our country will soon come together as one!”

Perhaps too little too late but Donald Trump managed an acceptable response to the “free speech rally” protesters in Boston last week.

“Rather than the clamour for restructuring the country, emphasis should be on federal government releasing dams across the country to state governments for massive participation of Nigerians in all-year farming seasons. We have the ability and technical knowledge to feed the continent with what we can produce, with the required political commitment, through the provision of modern farming implements for our teeming farmers.”

–Sultan of Sokoto, Abubakar Sa’ad finally said something about the increasing calls for the restructuring of Nigeria on Monday.

“If the people of Nigeria want the country to be restructured, as traditional leaders, we are not in a position to oppose it. We are closer to the people, so we must lead by example. It is important to find a way of addressing the yearning of our people.”

–Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji leading the opposing views of Southern traditional rulers to Sultan Sa’ad’s advice.

“A nation that means business never plays with its education sector. ASUU going on strike in 2017 is a national embarrassment and a disgrace.”

Dr Dipo ran a very candid commentary on the latest ASUU strike.