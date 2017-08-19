Why I am disappointed that Klitschko retired – Anthony Joshua

World heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua has said he was disappointed to hear that Wladimir Klitschko was retiring from boxing.

Joshua had hoped to fight Klitschko again on November 11, after defeating him in April this year.

According to BBC, Joshua however said he knew Klitschko wouldn’t fight again.

“He was saying how obsessed he was with becoming heavyweight champion of the world again,” Joshua said, referring to Klitschko.

“If you fail at the first hurdle, you go again – (he) knew from my side I was ready for a rematch, making it clear that if he wants to go again, we’ll go again. With Klitschko, we weren’t hearing too much, so I just thought he was 50-50, but I had a feeling he might not fight again,” Joshua added.

On how much disappointment Klitschko’s retirement was to him, he said “Massive. It was probably even a disappointment for his management, his trainer (Johnathon Banks),” Joshua said, adding “I’m sure he’s still got a couple of other good fights in him.”

He added that he would appreciate it “if we just sat down as gentlemen, and he gave me some experience he’s learned from over the years.”

Joshua is expected to fight mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev before December 2, 2017.