N400bn bribe; 170 refugees evacuated | The 5 numbers that mattered this week

N553.77 million – On Tuesday, the EFCC announced it recovered this amount from corrupt politicians in the South East.

312 – The number of people who died after heavy rains caused mudslides in Sierra Leone on Monday. Over 2,000 were left homeless after the incident.

170 – The number of Nigerian refugees, mostly women and children evacuated from Cameroon by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

N664 million – A federal high court in Lagos ordered the interim forfeiture of this amount recovered from a serving Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity, Dr Clement Illoh Onubuogo.

N400 billion – The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said government officials were paid an estimated N400bn in bribes between June 2015 and May 2016.