N400bn bribe; 170 refugees evacuated | The 5 numbers that mattered this week

N553.77 million – On Tuesday, the EFCC announced it recovered this amount from corrupt politicians in the South East.

312The number of people who died after heavy rains caused mudslides in Sierra Leone on Monday. Over 2,000 were left homeless after the incident.

170The number of Nigerian refugees, mostly women and children evacuated from Cameroon by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

N664 million – A federal high court in Lagos ordered the interim forfeiture of this amount recovered from a serving Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity, Dr Clement Illoh Onubuogo.

N400 billion – The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said government officials were paid an estimated N400bn in bribes between June 2015 and May 2016.

