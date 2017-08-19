Just In: Buhari to address Nigerians on Monday

President Muhammadu Buhari will address Nigerians in a national broadcast on Monday, the Presidency has said.
The Presidency had earlier stated that Buhari will return to the country today after 103 days abroad.
In a statement on Saturday, the Presidency said, “President @MBuhari will address the nation in a broadcast at 7 a.m on Monday, August 21, 2017.”
President @MBuhari will address the nation in a broadcast at 7 a.m on Monday, August 21, 2017.
— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) August 19, 2017
