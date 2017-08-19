Just In: Buhari to address Nigerians on Monday

President Muhammadu Buhari will address Nigerians in a national broadcast on Monday, the Presidency has said.

The Presidency had earlier stated that Buhari will return to the country today after 103 days abroad.

In a statement on Saturday, the Presidency said, “President @MBuhari will address the nation in a broadcast at 7 a.m on Monday, August 21, 2017.”

