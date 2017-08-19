Shekau’s threat to the people of Maiduguri | Diezani asks for fair trial | 8 other top stories of the week

These are the stories that drove conversation this week.

1. Quit notice

Niger Delta militants have asked Yorubas and Northerners resident in the region to leave before October 1, 2017. Also, in the same week, Katsina youth defied the Emir, saying they support quit notice to Igbos.

2. Biafra:

Charly Boy wades into the discussion on the actualisation of Biafra. Also, popular Igbo politician, Joe Igbokwe has said the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu is a “child” who cannot lead Igbos.

In continuation of the struggle, IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu went to inspect one “Biafra Secret Service” in Abia state.

3. Buhari in London

President Muhammadu Buhari continues to receive visitors at Abuja House London – this time, it’s his media team. Later in the week, he also received Speaker Yakubu Dogara and Senate President Bukola Saraki.

4. Corruption in government

According to reports, almost all federal ministries, departments and agencies have been carrying out ‘secret’ mass recruitments.

5. Billionaire kidnapper, Evans’ story continues…

Earlier in the week, the Nigerian Police said they have arrested associates of Evans, who appeared to be ‘living larger’ than Evans himself.

6. Attack on Jonathan

Balarabe Musa said Jonathan was not competent in anything that he is the worst President Nigeria ever had. Also, Itse Sagay said Jonathan is shameless for saying he fought corruption. Meanwhile, Reno Omokri said Nigeria “experienced unprecedented growth” during Jonathan’s tenure.

7. Alison-Diezani

Everywhere you turn, there’s she is, looking like she could not have managed a quarter of all the allegations heaped on her. You turn on your TV screen, your computer, influencers in social media have found a way to make a meme out of her situation. Read here.

In contrast to all the allegations, she said “I can’t forfeit what was never mine…EFCC denying me fair hearing“.

8. ASUU begins indefinite strike

On August 14, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) embarked on an indefinite strike action. ASUU Chairman, Biodun Ogunyemi explained the reasons the body began the strike. Then, Twitter reacts.

Nigerian students under NANS, in reaction, issued a 21-day ultimatum to the Federal Government. Later in the week, NLC supported the strike, asking the FG to resolve the demands of ASUU.

9. Insurgency in the North East

The leader of the Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau threatened to carry out fresh attacks in Maiduguri, Borno state – also that the people of Maiduguri are “finished”.

10. Anambra Church killing

An exclusive visit to Ozubulu, interviewing and taking pictures, getting the real story of how it actually happened. Read here.