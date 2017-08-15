The people of Maiduguri are finished – Shekau (WATCH)

The leader of the Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau has threatened to carry out fresh attacks in Maiduguri, Borno state.

This comes after he said:

On June 10 , “This is just the beginning.”

, “This is just the beginning.” June 27, “I want to tell you that we are the one that attacked the convoy, here are the vehicles for all to witness, we are the ones that abducted the female police officers. In fact, they are senior female police officers.”

The army also:

July 22, said troops should Capture Shekau within 40 days.

August 13, “Boko Haram has been defeated, but defeat is a process to achieving total peace.”

Update:

In a video published by Sahara Reporters, Shekau vowed to deal with the people living in Maiduguri “because of their association with infidels”.

He said, “You are finished, you the people of Maiduguri, we will finish you for choosing the way of the infidels, for embracing democracy,” said the sect leader who spoke in Arabic.

Shekau also denied the claim of the military that he sustained injuries in an air raid.

He added that if the military succeeds in capturing him, his ideology would outlive him.

“I am fine, nothing has happened to me. I am even stronger than I was before,” he said.

“I am nothing. Even if you capture me, you cannot capture the religion of Islam. You can capture me today because I am nothing. But It won’t stop the religion of Allah which we are committed to. This gun I am holding is nothing, we rely strongly on the ultimate power of Almighty God.”