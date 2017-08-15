Femi Adesina’s statement on Buhari’s medical bill makes absolutely no sense

by Wareez Odunayo

“I do not know who is paying for his treatment, but as a President, he has a right to be treated by the country.”

The above statement was made by Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, when asked who is footing the President’s medical bill two days after paying a visit to the President in London.

Can someone please tell ‘boda’ Femi to keep quiet? Adesina should stop saying gibberish over who’s paying for the President’s health bill.

Buhari’s media team including; Garba Shehu, Femi Adesina, Laurietta Onochie and co, have repeatedly provided no information to Nigerians about Buhari’s health. They have given conflicting statements on the corruption fight, the economy, and now on who is footing the outrageous medical bill of the President.

Adesina’s statement that he doesn’t know who’s paying the bills for Buhari’s health makes absolute no sense. Is he trying to play with the intelligence of Nigerians?

Has he forgotten the statement made by his colleague, Garba Shehu who said payment for parking the presidential jet at the London Stansted Airport will not exceed £1,000?

Who is paying for this? Is it not taxpayers funds being expended on this venture?

Aside from the parking fee, Adesina cannot because he wants to be evasive on the president’s health deny who’s footing the bill.

When the late South Africa’s freedom fighter, Nelson Mandela, was admitted in a South African hospital the citizens followed up on what was happening to their leader. So why is Nigeria’s case different?

It is sickening that Buhari is not being treated in the country while our funds are going into the coffers of the United Kingdom.doctors and hospital after billions of naira are voted for Aso Rock clinic, yet its occupant runs to the UK for medical attention.

Just like Bob Marley said, “you can deceive all the people for some time but you can’t deceive all people all the time”, the Federal Government has to come clean on the president’s health status.

Therefore, Adesina needs to tell Nigerians the truth about who is footing our ailing president’s medical bills.