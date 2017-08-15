Trump calls CEOs who left manufacturing council “grandstanders”

US President Donald Trump looks on before a meeting with administration officials on the opioid addiction crisis at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on August 8, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / NICHOLAS KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

by Adedotun Michael

President Trump seems unperturbed by the unexpected resignation of three CEOs from his administration’s manufacturing council – a group of business leaders tapped to advise the president on “how best to promote job growth and get Americans back to work again”.

The CEOs of Under Armour, Intel and Merck departed from the council following Trump’s failure to immediately condemn head-on the white supremacists whose rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend led to serious violence which claimed lives of a few and condemned several others to the hospital.

Reacting to their departure via his Twitter page, Trump wrote, “For every CEO that drops out of the Manufacturing Council, I have many to take their place. Grandstanders should not have gone on. JOBS!”

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

“Shame! Shame!” | Protesters boo Trump in New York

Under Armour, Intel CEOs quit Trump’s Manufacturing council over Charlottesville

Kim Jong-Un ‘ready’ to fire missile at Guam if US threats persist