Trump calls CEOs who left manufacturing council “grandstanders”

by Adedotun Michael

President Trump seems unperturbed by the unexpected resignation of three CEOs from his administration’s manufacturing council – a group of business leaders tapped to advise the president on “how best to promote job growth and get Americans back to work again”.

The CEOs of Under Armour, Intel and Merck departed from the council following Trump’s failure to immediately condemn head-on the white supremacists whose rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend led to serious violence which claimed lives of a few and condemned several others to the hospital.

Reacting to their departure via his Twitter page, Trump wrote, “For every CEO that drops out of the Manufacturing Council, I have many to take their place. Grandstanders should not have gone on. JOBS!”

