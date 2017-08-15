Under Armour, Intel CEOs quit Trump’s Manufacturing council over Charlottesville

by Wareez Odunayo

Under Armour CEO, Kevin Plank on Monday stepped down from President Donald Trump’s manufacturing job council, following Merck CEO, Ken Frazier and Intel, Brian Krzanich distancing his company from Trump’s administration after widely criticized response to white nationalists’ rally at Charlottesville, Virginia.

“We remain resolute in our potential and ability to improve American manufacturing,”, “However, Under Armour engages in innovation and sports, not politics.” Plank said in a statement.

Earlier on Monday, Ken Frazier of Merck who disclosed his decision to step down from the council, said it was “a matter of personal conscience.” Frazier’s resignation came after angry responses from Trump on Twitter. Trump tweeted that Frazier’s response would give him “more time to lower rip off drug prices.”

In the same vein, Intel CEO, Brian Krzanich in a company blog post, said he was resigning from the manufacturing council.

“I resigned to call attention to the serious harm our divided political climate is causing to critical issues, including the serious need to address the decline of American manufacturing”, “Politics and political agendas have sidelined the important mission of rebuilding America’s manufacturing base,” he said.