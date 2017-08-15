Nnamdi Kanu inspects ‘Biafra Secret Service’ (WATCH)

The leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, Tuesday, inspected a guard of honour of the Biafra Secret Service (BSS) in Umuahia, Abia State.

What the BSS is:

They are volunteers from different states, including Delta, Rivers.

What they were inaugurated to do:

To defend Biafranland. And would employ force where necessary.

To restore Biafra.

Biafra Secret Service IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu inspects what appears to be his army – the Biafra Secret Service (BSS). Posted by YNaija on Tuesday, August 15, 2017

Biafra Secret Service Officials of 'Biafra Secret Service' (BSS) declare their motivations. Posted by YNaija on Tuesday, August 15, 2017

Biafra Secret Service IPOB army? Watch Biafra secret service carry out their their training exercise as they await their leader, Nnamdi Kanu. Posted by YNaija on Tuesday, August 15, 2017