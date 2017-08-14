“You must go through ASUU strike. It’s in the constitution” | TwitterNG reacts

Following the announcement by ASUU to embark on an indefinite strike, TwitterNG has taken the news in stride. While some have resorted to bants, others are using the opportunity to invite interns to their companies. A good number are agreed that this strike is not a good look on Osinbajo.

ASUU fall on us 😂 Strike fall on us 😂😭 — Maryam✨ (@UmmieBello) August 13, 2017

ASUU is on strike? Look at God — Big Fish Gee (@GbemmyG) August 14, 2017

No!! 😢 I'll play too much!! When they call off the strike it'll be exams for me 😢 I don't want to fail!!!!

No strike!! — El administrador (@_tobi_s) August 14, 2017

Please all the people that have stolen and can't spend, anonymously send the money to ASUU😩😩😩😩so that we can go to school. — Almond (@taqiiyyaah) August 13, 2017

pls tell me they've declared the strike already 🙏 — JosH (@_manlikejosh_) August 14, 2017

You must go through ASUU strike. It's in the constitution. https://t.co/s5VEr65nE7 — M I L E S (@king_talent) August 14, 2017

Resolving ASUU crisis is going to be a litmus test for AgP Prof Osinbajo. I pray he rises to the occasion. This strike has to be resolved! — Juliet 'Kego (@julietkego) August 14, 2017

#ASUU's new strike: one true test for the Minister of Education and the Presidency. #ElectoralPromises @AsoRock @Gidi_Traffic — Deji Idowu 喜悦 | 🇳🇬 (@ayodygeeidowu) August 14, 2017

All these 90 ZILLION wey Diezani, Omokore and Aluko loot, shebi if dem do fast trial, with evidence, dem go kuku use the money settle ASUU?? — Juliet 'Kego (@julietkego) August 14, 2017

ASUU is at it again but you stay hating on parents doing all they can to send their kids to private universities pic.twitter.com/U8zDOqU79q — Christian #IgboWolf (@Chris_Goth) August 14, 2017

Im tired of this Asuu strike year in year out. It is one of the selling points of Private Universities. "We do not go on strike" — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) August 14, 2017

Anytime Asuu goes on strike we throw money at the problem We cant keep doing this We just cant. — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) August 14, 2017

My heartfelt sympathies to those (especially students) affected by this ASUU strike. I am sorry Nigeria has failed you, again. — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) August 14, 2017

Instead of despair, I'd recommend you make this time count. Learn a skill. Write a book. Intern somewhere. Just don't waste this period. — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) August 14, 2017

If you are affected by this ASUU strike, please learn something, intern somewhere, acquire a skill Please 🙏 — Àkànké Cole (@WunmiWonka) August 14, 2017

If you're a good coder, have active repo, and affected by ASUU strike: come intern at hotels.ng. Mail repo to [email protected] , [email protected] — Mark Essien (@markessien) August 14, 2017

My father was an ASUU member; ASUU strikes began in earnest in the late 1980s. Roughly thirty years on, we are still at it. — Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) August 14, 2017

What a shame.