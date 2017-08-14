Now that he’s ‘well enough’, when will protests against Buhari’s doctors begin?

by Alexander O. Onukwue

From the video of the visit of the Presidential media team, we learn that President Buhari is now well enough to return to Nigeria.

According to Adamu Sambo of NTA, Buhari said, “I feel I could go home but the doctors are now in charge and I have now learnt to obey orders.” The same would be said by Special Assistant on media, Femi Adesina, who said “He”, Buhari, “has said that now he has learnt to obey orders. He was the one who used to issue the orders, but now the shoe is on the other foot. He said he must obey the orders of his doctors. We look forward to his doctors giving him the green light to proceed to Nigeria”.

Speaking in her own interview outside the Abuja House, Abike Dabiri- Erewa said “he’s going to come back, insha Allah, to Nigeria, to continue what he is doing”. She commented that the President was happy that there is no vacuum in the administration, with the Prof Yemi Osinbajo performing the duties of the Acting President with all diligence and responsibility.

From the three, it appears the only one now preventing Nigerians from having their President back into the country are the President’s doctors in London. Their “green light” is all that stands between Buhari and Nigerians.

The names of these doctors are not readily available. One online news source names two Nigerian doctors, Dr. Shuayb Sanusi Rafindadi, “who is his Chief Personal Physician”, and Dr. Ugorji Ogbonna, “who had a medical practice for many years in Kano before relocating to the UK”, as being in the company of other UK doctors, working on the President’s health.

With the President now stating that he is ready to come back, should the ‘doctors’ now be the focus of further demonstrations revolving around the President’s return to the country? That would seem reasonable, if ‘doctors’ is a euphemistic reference for the so-called cabal of hyenas and jackals.