LXG 17 tournament: Registration is still on as gamers prepares for another weekend of fun with FIFA17

YES! Gamers are here, it has started. LXG ’17 is rolling with 560 matches played in the first weekend with 28 qualifiers from the first 14 groups. More matches to be taken this weekend, the 19th and 20th of August. If you’re hoping you registered right now, why don’t you just go to www.thelxg.com.ng to register, and you gotta hurry cos it closes on Wednesday, the 16th of August, 2017.

It was really gametime on Weekend one, from the tough groups to some really easy groups where we had some aggregate scores of 8-1.

As the competition started, gamers got their custom tags, those are beautiful BTW, then they were called to the warm seats to compete….and then it was GAME ON! From misses to saves to skill moves and goals, the competition was terrific.

The interesting part of LXG ’17 is that you see your group standings as you play, so you know your fate as you play your matches. You need to see how people strategize, supporting other people so they can qualify *laughs*

I saw the winner of Techplus 2017 come second place in his group… now that’s some competition.

Asides the game, we had people playing pool, having fun at the porch and enjoying the ambience of the competition, those that came to watch enjoyed themselves.

If you’re not registered for LXG ’17, go register now at www.thelxg.com.ng See you there!!!