[The Legislative Blog] Shehu Sani strikes in support of ASUU

In continuation of his support for the indefinite ASUU strike, Senator Shehu Sani (Kaduna Central) has said the concerned authorities should think about the future of those students who would be affected by the strike.

What he wrote earlier:

“First, I wholeheartedly support ASUU strike. Secondly, I call on the Executive to dialogue and meet up the demands of the Union.

“Thirdly, the need to declare an emergency on the state of public universities, polytechnic and colleges of education is now.”

He continued:

“Those whose children are in Oxford should think about those whose children are in Oyo; Those whose children are in Yale should think about those whose children are in Yola and Yaba; Those whose children are in Cambridge should think about those whose children are in Kaduna; Those whose children are in Arkansas should think about those whose children are in Akoka; Those whose children are in Princeton should think about those whose children are in Port Harcourt. Those whose children are in Eaton should think about those whose children are in Enugu.”

