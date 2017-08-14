Shonda Rhimes leaves ABC, joins Netflix

Creator of popular television series “Scandal” and “Grey’s Anatomy” for ABC, Shonda Rhimes has left for Netflix.

ABC announced that Rhimes would be moving her Shondaland production company to Netflix.

Netflix wrote in a news release that Rhimes‘ shows “Grey’s Anatomy,” ”Scandal” and “How to Get Away With Murder” would continue to air on ABC.

According to Rhimes, she was looking forward to expanding her audience and “creative identity” with Netflix.

“Starting today, we are thrilled to begin creating new Shondaland stories with Netflix,” she wrote.

“I’ve gotten the chance to know Shonda and she’s a true Netflixer at heart — she loves TV and films, she cares passionately about her work, and she delivers for her audience,” Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos wrote.

Rhimes, 47, has been nominated for three Emmy Awards, all for her work on “Grey’s Anatomy.”