Scaramucci criticises Trump’s comment on Charlottesville

by Adedotun Michael

Anthony Scaramucci, the brief-spelled former communications director to President Trump has criticized the president’s response to the weekend white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and blamed chief strategist Steve Bannon’s “nonsensical” influence for it.

Trump’s response to the “Right rally”, in which a car ploughed into a crowd of counter protesters left one person dead and several others injured, has sparked of criticism from various corners with several commentators saying the President failed to call out the white supremacists and instead condemned violence and hate “on many sides” – a sentiment shared by Scaramucci

The erstwhile communications director, who was fired after 10 days in office, in an interview with ABC’’s correspondent said, he “wouldn’t have recommended” the initial statement.

He boldly stated, “I think he needed to be much harsher as it related to the white supremacists and the nature of that”.

Also referring to the national security adviser, Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, he said,“I applaud Gen. McMaster for calling it out for what it is. It’s actually terrorism. Whether it’s domestic or international terrorism, with the moral authority of the presidency, you have to call that stuff out.”

While admonishing Trump’s advisers to be blunt with the President, Scaramucci attributed the president’s failure to do so to the fact that he “likes doing the opposite of what the media thinks he’s going to do” and his “impression that there is hatred on all sides.”

His emphasis was, “I certainly would have never suggested him doing that”.