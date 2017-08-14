FG should focus on development rather than restructuring – Sultan

Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar Monday, at the Niger state investment summit in Minna, urged Nigerians to focus on the devolution of economy rather than restructuring the country.

What the summit was about:

The summit which attracted economic experts, industrialists and manufacturers as well as some state governors across the country, was organised to attract investors in various fields to boost the state’s economy, as the nation was blessed with human and mineral resources needed to achieve greatness.

Particular reasons he shunned restructuring:

He said, “Rather than the clamour for restructuring the country, emphasis should be on federal government releasing dams across the country to state governments for massive participation of Nigerians in all-year farming seasons. We have the ability and technical knowledge to feed the continent with what we can produce, with the required political commitment, through the provision of modern farming implements for our teeming farmers.”