Emmanuel Macron’s popularity falls faster than any French President ever

by Adedotun Michael

Emmanuel Macron, the 39-year-old former investment banker and reforms propagandist who was elected to the French presidency in May, faces widespread criticism and disapprovals on the wake of his 100 days in office.

Macron who rode on massive support at the point of entry into the French highest helm has seen his approval rating decline and policies shaded with each passing days. His current ratings according to a recent poll is at a disappointing 36 percent of respondents.

From the failure recorded in the attempt to formalize his wife as a first lady, strife with the former military chief – General Pierre de Villiers over defense budget cuts, decried labour law reform, criticized public spending cuts and fall out with a few EU leaders – Macron is definitely getting more than he’d asked for and thus became the second President after Jacques Chirac to see such steep drop in popularity so early in his rule.

Leading pollster, Jerome Fourquet said, “Macron must come down to earth and assume the political cost of his decisions”.

It should be noted also that, the French youngest ever president is particularly out of favour with civil servants after vowing to put a brake on their salary increases.