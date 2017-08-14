Cristiano Ronaldo handed 5-match ban for pushing referee

Real Madrid star, Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for five matches after pushing referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea during Real Madrid’s 3-1 Spanish Super Cup first-leg win at Barcelona on Sunday.

What he really did:

Ronaldo’s came in as a substitute, scored a superb goal, picked up a booking for removing his shirt during the celebration, and then quickly receiving a second yellow after De Burgos Bengoetxea ruled the Portugal captain had dived to try to win a penalty.

Ronaldo reacted to being sent off by pushing De Burgos Bengoetxea.

The consequence:

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) banned Ronaldo for one match for drawing the red card, and the other four for pushing the official.

Ronaldo has also been fined €3,805 for his actions, while Madrid was fined €1,750.

Ronaldo is set to miss the second leg of the Spanish Super Cup against Barcelona as well as Madrid’s four opening La Liga games against Deportivo La Coruna, Valencia, Levante and Real Sociedad.

What Real Madrid can do:

The RFEF says Madrid have 10 days to lodge an appeal with its appeals committee.

Real Madrid’s manager said:

“I am not getting into it about the referee,” Zinedine Zidane said.

“We played a great game. I could be annoyed maybe by Ronaldo’s red card. Perhaps it is not a penalty, but the [second yellow] card is a bit too much. We cannot change that now, although we will try and get him with us on Wednesday.”