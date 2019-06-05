We now have a premiere date for #BBNaija season four coming this June!

At a point, it seemed as though that Big Brother Naija won’t return this year. Then we got news that it had been pushed back because of election season, and there was the Double Wahala reunion show that generated a decent amount of buzz and prepared the atmosphere for the show’s fourth installment.

We already know Big Brother Naija returns this June and now, announced via the show’s  Instagram page on Monday, we now have a premiere date. On June 30, we will have a fresh batch of housemates contesting for the ultimate prize money during a three-month stay, with no phones, internet, television, or any kind of communication with the outside world. Interestingly, this year’s show will be in Lagos, which is only befitting to be honest.

The marketing of the fourth season has been built around an image of a mysterious red-hot chili pepper, which is to say this next outing will be more dramatic and compelling than that last. June 30 can’t come soon enough.

Tags: ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo June 3, 2019

This campaign video of South African women singing against domestic violence surfaced on the internet – and we love it

It’s common knowledge that South Africa has a disturbingly high rate of domestic violence where women are disproportionately the victims. ...

Bernard Dayo June 2, 2019

Rambo: Last Blood, Jessica Jones season 3, The Goldfinch – Here are the movie trailers you might have missed during the week

It was a whirlwind of movie trailers during the week. Case in point: Pixar’s new animation film Onward, which imagines ...

Bernard Dayo May 29, 2019

Here’s why people are still talking about this age-defying photo of Genevieve Nnaji and her Nollywood colleagues

Genevieve Nnaji’s belated celebrations for her 40th birthday last week would be remembered for one viral photo – a reunion ...

Bernard Dayo May 28, 2019

Read Chimamanda Adichie’s elegantly moving tribute to Binyavanga Wainaina and cry with us

Frankly, I have been on the look out for Chimamanda Adichie‘s reaction to the passing away of late Kenyan author ...

Bernard Dayo May 27, 2019

Aki and Pawpaw have been rejuvenated as memes on Twitter and we absolutely love it

Something I have noticed on Twitter lately: the re-entry of actors Osita Iheme and Chinedu Ikedieze into the online meme ...

Bernard Dayo May 26, 2019

From Rema’s ‘Dumebi’ to the surprise drop of ‘Tradition’ by Runtown, here are the videos and trailers you might have missed during the week

Here are the biggest stories you may have missed in entertainment during the week and others that unraveled while you ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail