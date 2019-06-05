We now have a premiere date for #BBNaija season four coming this June!

At a point, it seemed as though that Big Brother Naija won’t return this year. Then we got news that it had been pushed back because of election season, and there was the Double Wahala reunion show that generated a decent amount of buzz and prepared the atmosphere for the show’s fourth installment.

We already know Big Brother Naija returns this June and now, announced via the show’s Instagram page on Monday, we now have a premiere date. On June 30, we will have a fresh batch of housemates contesting for the ultimate prize money during a three-month stay, with no phones, internet, television, or any kind of communication with the outside world. Interestingly, this year’s show will be in Lagos, which is only befitting to be honest.

The marketing of the fourth season has been built around an image of a mysterious red-hot chili pepper, which is to say this next outing will be more dramatic and compelling than that last. June 30 can’t come soon enough.