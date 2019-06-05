The Big 5: FCT residents didn’t vote for me but I’ll secure them – Buhari; Fresh trouble for Gbaja as court summons him on eve of speakership contest | Other top stories

Here are the stories that you should be monitoring today:

FG lauds emergence of Muhammad-Bande as UNGA president

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has applauded the emergence of Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, as the President of the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly. The ministry’s Acting Spokesperson, Friday Akpan, in a statement in Abuja said the election is a positive development and demonstrates the confidence in Nigeria’s ability to pilot the affairs of the revered global institution.

Fresh trouble for Gbaja as court summons him on eve of speakership contest

A court in the federal capital territory (FCT) has summoned Femi Gbajabiamila, majority leader of the house of representatives, over a suit filed against him by the Action Peoples Party (APP).

APP had asked the court to disqualify Gbajabiamila from the speakership race over alleged perjury.The party led by Ikenga Ugochinyere, who is also spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), had said Gbajabiamila committed perjury in the CF001 form he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019.

FCT residents didn’t vote for me but I’ll secure them – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said despite the people of the Federal Capital Territory rejecting him by voting for Peoples Democratic Party’s Atiku Abubakar in the February 23 presidential poll, he would secure the territory, being the President.

Buhari jokingly said this when a delegation from the FCT paid him a Sallah homage at the Presidential Villa.

Stakeholders laud FG’s investment plan for Nigeria Air

Stakeholders in the aviation industry have commended the Federal Government for the renewed interest in bringing the national carrier project to fruition.

Some of the stakeholders said the Federal Government had taken the right step by including the viability gap funding for the project in the 2019 budget.

Tackle insecurity with rugged optimism – Air Chief tells troops

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar has enjoined personnel of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), to redouble their efforts and engage the security challenges with rugged optimism and renewed determination, while remaining professional in the discharge of their constitutional duty. The Air Chief in a statement on Tuesday asked the troops to always operate within the provisions of local and international laws.