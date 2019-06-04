Today’s Noisemakers: Dami Elebe, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Omojuwa, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Please when did kids start getting upset about missing school. How do I explain a public holiday to this one? — Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) June 4, 2019



When will you have another child?

Kids asked me what’s your name uncle. I said Stephen. They said but that’s not what the spelling says. It’s Step Hen And one looks at the other like “ah! This big uncle cannot pronounce his name” If you see anyone fighting two kids. It is me. I’m anyone. Can’t take this. — Uncle Stephen (@ItsUncleStephen) June 4, 2019



Agbaya oshi

If you say Beyoncé is overrated, I would be doing a lot of injustice to myself to continue such a conversation with you. The minimal logic required for such a conversation is absent. https://t.co/lJBnqt5Mdo — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) June 4, 2019



Tell him.

General Sani Abacha is about to send another £211,000,000 from his loot to Nigeria. Money discovered in another foreign account. Yet, he remains a hero to millions of Nigerians. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) June 4, 2019



We are finished.

People have an issue with David Beckham kissing his daughter on the lips? LOL. — Written By (@DamiElebe) June 4, 2019

It’s Nigerians, are you surprised?