The Late 5: UK seizes fresh £211m Abacha loot; Nigeria’s Muhammad-Bande emerges UNGA president | Other stories

Another £211m Abacha loot seized from bank account in Channel Island

A court has seized the sum of £211m traced to the late General Sani Abacha, which was found in a Jersey bank account on Channels Island. According to Metro UK, the late Head of State laundered money through the US into the Channel Islands. The money was put in accounts held in Jersey by Doraville Properties Corporation, a British Virgin Islands company.

APC attacks Oyegun, speaks on election losses

The All Progressives Congress has attacked its former national chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun, accusing him of contributing largely to the misfortune the party has suffered recently.

The party recorded major losses in the last governorship elections, the latest being its loss of all positions in Zamfara.

IBB canvasses support for Buhari on insecurity

Former military President Ibrahim Babangida has expressed confidence that Nigeria would soon overcome its security challenges. Babangida, who spoke with journalists on Tuesday in Minna, the Niger State capital, expressed optimism that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration would tackle and end the skirmishes in some parts of the country “very soon”.

Nigeria’s Muhammad-Bande emerges UNGA president

Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, Nigeria’s permanent representative to the United Nations, has emerged president of the 74th UN general assembly. Muhammad-Bande, sole candidate for the position, emerged through acclamation at the 87th plenary meeting of the Assembly in New York on Tuesday. He is the second Nigerian to hold the office after Joseph Garba, a retired military officer and diplomat, who led the organ between 1989 and 1990.

Stop Bago from contesting against Gbajabiamila – Lawyer begs court

An Abuja-based legal practitioner, Paul Ajiroba has approached a Federal High Court, Abuja, with a suit seeking to disqualify Hon. Umar Bago from contesting the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 9th National Assembly.

In the suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/598/2019, with Bago, All Progressives Congress (APC) and Polaris Bank Plc as 1st to 3rd respondents and filed on Monday June 3, 2019, the plaintiff asked the court to restrain Umar Bago of Chanchanga Federal Constituency of Niger state from contesting for the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 9th Assembly.