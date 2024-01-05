Weekend Watchlist | Movies and Series You Don’t Want To Miss This Weekend

Film

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are ten movies you need to see this weekend.

  1. Anyone But You

Hate is a different kind of love in this movie as Bea and Ben’s first date experience and sweet memories soon turn bitter after they find themselves attending the same wedding in Australia. The two rediscover love as they put up a front, pretending they’re the perfect couple.

  1. Equalizer 3

Robert McCall returns in Equaliser 3 after hanging up his coat as a contractor, working as a government assassin. He turns a new leaf and fights for the oppressed, rescuing his friends from the grasp of crime lords in Southern Italy.

  1. Fool Me Once

Fool Me Once portrays the life of Maya Stern, a widow who has tried to navigate life since the death of her husband. Everything is not as it seems after discovering her supposed late husband visits their daughter after she installed a nanny cam.

  1. The Brothers of the Sun

Michelle Yeoh brings this series to life as a protective mother who would go to any lengths to protect her family. The Brothers of the Sun is a dramedy that puts to light the diversity of Michelle Yeoh as she fights off gangsters for her family’s safety.

  1. Prime
Film

Prime is one of the perfect rom-com movies you’ll want on your weekend watchlist. Legendary Meryl Streep and Uma Thurman pull a stunning performance about a recently divorced woman and an aspiring Jewish artist. The film depicts how romantic love can be through the lens of Rafi and David.

  1. WAR: War and Revenge
Film

War: Wrath and Revenge is currently ranked as the Number 1 TV Show on Netflix in Nigeria. The series is a spin-off of the famous Sons of the Caliphate. W.A.R. focuses on Nuhu Bala on his journey to becoming the governor of Kowa. His success is owed to none other than his wife, who secretly fights his battles for him, ensuring that his rise to the top is guaranteed.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 4, 2024

Funke Akindele’s A Tribe Called Judah Reportedly Surpasses ₦1 billion

Funke Akindele’s hit film, A Tribe Called Judah, has reportedly beaten all records and gone against all odds in the ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 2, 2024

Watch Love and Life and A Weekend To Forget on Amazon Prime

Having been rated as the third largest film industry in the world, Nollywood lives up to its name and glory ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka December 29, 2023

Weekend Watchlist | Movies and Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka December 28, 2023

Breath of Life: Top 10 In 11 Countries, The Success Of The Amazon Film

Nigerian movies continue to remain atop the global movie industry in 2023 as they gain engagement and views from audiences ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka December 27, 2023

How Funke Akindele Created the Highest 2023 Box Office Movie In Nigeria

2023 was a largely successful year for the Nigerian movie industry. There were so many recorded successes this year as ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka December 23, 2023

Weekend Watchlist| Movies/Series You Need To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail