Weekend Watchlist | Movies and Series You Don’t Want To Miss This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are ten movies you need to see this weekend.

Anyone But You

Hate is a different kind of love in this movie as Bea and Ben’s first date experience and sweet memories soon turn bitter after they find themselves attending the same wedding in Australia. The two rediscover love as they put up a front, pretending they’re the perfect couple.

Equalizer 3

Robert McCall returns in Equaliser 3 after hanging up his coat as a contractor, working as a government assassin. He turns a new leaf and fights for the oppressed, rescuing his friends from the grasp of crime lords in Southern Italy.

Fool Me Once

Fool Me Once portrays the life of Maya Stern, a widow who has tried to navigate life since the death of her husband. Everything is not as it seems after discovering her supposed late husband visits their daughter after she installed a nanny cam.

The Brothers of the Sun

Michelle Yeoh brings this series to life as a protective mother who would go to any lengths to protect her family. The Brothers of the Sun is a dramedy that puts to light the diversity of Michelle Yeoh as she fights off gangsters for her family’s safety.

Prime

Prime is one of the perfect rom-com movies you’ll want on your weekend watchlist. Legendary Meryl Streep and Uma Thurman pull a stunning performance about a recently divorced woman and an aspiring Jewish artist. The film depicts how romantic love can be through the lens of Rafi and David.

WAR: War and Revenge

War: Wrath and Revenge is currently ranked as the Number 1 TV Show on Netflix in Nigeria. The series is a spin-off of the famous Sons of the Caliphate. W.A.R. focuses on Nuhu Bala on his journey to becoming the governor of Kowa. His success is owed to none other than his wife, who secretly fights his battles for him, ensuring that his rise to the top is guaranteed.