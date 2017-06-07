White House insists Trump will be very very busy while Comey testifies

The White House instead of addressing whether President Trump will watch former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony before Congress on Thursday, insisting that the President would be having a “very, very busy day” that day, according to reports.

Press Secretary Spicer refused to answer how Trump plans to follow Comey’s long awaited and anticipated appearance. “The president’s got a full day on Thursday,” Spicer said. “The president’s going to have a very, very busy day and, as he does all the time, I think his focus is going to be on pursuing the agenda and priorities that he was elected to do.”

James Comey who Trump fired in May, on the precedent that he was thinking about the FBI’s investigation into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign when he made the move.

Comey is expected to testify before Congress Thursday, he will be questioned about his communication with Trump while was FBI Director, including reports that the President reportedly asked him to stop investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn. The President’s reaction to the Russian investigation was to tweet that the Russia investigation as a “witch hunt” and “fake news.”