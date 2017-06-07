FG pays N375.8 million to 20 whistleblowers

The Federal Government on Wednesday said it has paid about N375.8 million to 20 whistleblowers who provided information that led to the recovery over N11.6 billion.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Finance said the payments were the first under the Whistleblower Policy.

“This payment is the first under the Whistleblower Policy,” the Minister for Finance, Kemi Adeosun, said in the statement.

“The payment underscores the commitment of the President Muhmmadu Buhari-led administration to meet its obligations to information providers under the Whistleblower Policy, which is an essential tool in the fight against corruption.”

He said a formal legal agreement between information providers and the Federal Government has been introduced to the Whistleblower Policy.

The minister said standard procedures had also been introduced to ensure the protection of the identities of information providers during the payment process.

“The Whistleblower Unit is the first line of response to whistleblower information, where initial review is undertaken before cases are forwarded to the relevant investigative agencies,” Adeosun said.