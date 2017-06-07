[The Legislative Blog]: Here’s how Shehu Sani feels about calls for Igbos to vacate the North

A coalition of Northern youths put out a divisive statement yesterday.

Spokesperson for the coalition, Abdulaziz Suleiman said the entire Northern Nigeria was done with coexisting with the Igbos and was asking that “all Igbos currently residing in any part of Northern Nigeria are hereby served notice to relocate within three months and all northerners residing in the East are advised likewise”.

Suleiman also said, “The persistence for the actualization of Biafra by the unruly Igbo of South-Eastern Nigeria has lately assumed another alarming twist which involved the forceful lockdown of activities and denial of other people’s right to free movement in the South-East by the rebel Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its overt and covert sponsors“.

Calling on Igbos to vacate the North may come across to some as a resistance to persecution being faced by Northerners in the East, as suggested in the statement. On the other hand, it may be another attempt to further divide the nation and disturb relative peace in these regions.

Senator Shehu Sani who can be safely described as a Biafran apologist depending on how you assess the matter, or better still another Nigerian who just wants peace and unity in the country, weighed on in the new development today. He said, “No region or any ethnic group has the right to eject or instigate an ejection of other ethnic group.This is a republic that has come to stay.In the past it overcame secession,ethnic and religious violence and shall always outlive those promoting it.”

That said, we’ll see how the next three months pan out for those calling for ejection and those about to face ejection.