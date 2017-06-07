Just In: Recalled Justice, Ademola resumes sitting

Following his recall by the National Judicial Council, Justice Adeniyi Ademola of the Federal High Court in Abuja has resumed sitting.

Ademola was one of the six judges suspended by the NJC after a raid conducted by the State Security Service on his house and other judges’ last year.

The NJC had on Saturday asked Justice Ademola and other to resume duties since no charges have been brought against them.

All the judges were asked to resume sitting on Wednesday.

Justice Ademola commenced sitting after 9am on Wednesday.