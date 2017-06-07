Dammy Krane released on bail from US jail

Embattled singer, Dammy Krane has been released from jail in the US after meeting his bail conditions.

The singer was arrested in Miami for credit card, grand theft and identity fraud.

Krane who appeared before the court pleaded not guilty to the charges and demanded a trial by jury.

His bail was set at $7500.

The singer has been assigned an attorney and he is billed to appear in court on June 23 2017.

His mother had released a statement saying her son was innocent, blaming his troubles on the show promoter that booked his flight ticket.