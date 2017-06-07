Arrest affidavit reveals how Dammy Krane was arrested (READ)

The Complaint/Arrest Affidavit for Nigerian pop singer Dammy Krane and Chukwuebuka Gabriel Ilonchowu who both hired a private jet with stolen credit card has been released online.

A copy obtained by AfricMusicLaw explains how and why Krane and the co-defendant were arrested for grand theft, credit card forgery and identity theft.

According to the affidavit, both defendants purchased two private charter flight tickets with fraudulent credit cards to travel from Miami to Washington D.C.

Eugene Kesselman, C.E.O of TapJets said he was suspicious and contacted the police who waited for their arrival at the airport.

Accoding to the police, Dammy Krane had his passport along with several credit cards in the front of his pocket. It said three of the cards had Dammy Krane’s name while four were in the name of a William Payton III.

Several phones and laptops were also reportedly found in the bags of the duo.

The police asked if they wished to speak with an attorney after their arrest but they allegedly declined.

Both defendants have been denied bail as Dammy Krane is set to be arraigned on June 23rd, 2017.

Read the affidavit below: