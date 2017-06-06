Dammy Krane rearrested, to face more charges

Nigerian singer, Dammy Krane, alongside accomplice, Chukwuebuka, arrested a few days ago for credit card fraud, grand theft and, impersonation, have been rearrested after appearing in court on June 5.

Dammy Krane appeared in court for hearing of his bail following his arrest in Miami, US.

The court, Herald reports, after scrutinizing his paper, found out that he has no money or property and therefore ordered that he be remanded in prison pending the time he reappears in court on June 25. 

The singer, however, pleaded not guilty to the 9-count fraud charges levelled against him.

The report further says the Federal Court may be planning to level fresh charges against him and his accomplice. 

